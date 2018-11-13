The fans of the mega family have urged Upasana Konidela to bring her husband Ram Charan on Twitter after she shared a photo featuring her with Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the microblogging site.

Jack Dorsey was in New Delhi on Monday afternoon to interact with students of IIT Delhi as part of his maiden visit to India. A day before his visit, the Twitter CEO tweeted, "Will be at IIT Delhi today to meet students and have a conversation. Ask your questions using the hashtag #powerof18."

His an hour-long session at the Town Hall was attended by students, journalists and tech enthusiasts. Upasana Konidela was one of those people and she was accompanied by her mother Shobana Kamineni. The two had dinner with Jack Dorsey after he addressed the gathering in the city.

‏Upasana Konidela, who was all thrilled over her meeting with Jack Dorsey, took to Twitter to share a photo. She wrote, "Dinner with Mom & the Co Founder of #Twitter - a powerful tool to live a more aware & meaningful life! @jack @shobanakamineni @square @verified @Twitter."

Later, Upasana Konidela tweeted two other posters and captioned them with "My learning from today's @Twitter event with @jack" The statement one of the two reads, "Work in ur company only if ur adding value to & are relevant if not, find ur relevance! This is the only way u can be happy & productive.

The statement another photo reads, "We can never have perfect health! We have to keep striving towards good health & maintaining it throughout life. The only thing perfect is death! Now apply this logic to ur company!"

Many fans of the mega family were thrilled to see Upasana Konidela with Jack Dorsey and expressed their happiness at the photo. Meanwhile, a few requested her to bring Ram Charan on Twitter. In his reply to her, a fan named Srivesh sri (@sricherry227) wrote, "Please invite charan anna to open twitter account soon..#RamCharan #VinayaVidheyaRama."

It should be mentioned here that Ram Charan had earlier created an account on Twitter, where he had a huge number of fans. He used this platform to speak out his mind and take an aggressive stand on several issues. But the mega power star deleted his page and the reason was not clear. However, it should be seen whether Upasana would accept fans' request and bring the actor back on Twitter.