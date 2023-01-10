Internet sensation Uorfi Javed never minces her words and is a brutally honest and opinionated actor. The actress is known for creating and donning bold and bizarre outfits. Needless to say, her sartorial picks often land her in trouble.

Be it tape, classmates, wine glasses, bandages or even covering her modesty with cell phones and artificial nails, Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi has borne it all. The actress never fails to give a befitting reply to the trolls. In fact, she even tweets and shares her two cents on several FIRs that have been filed against her.

Recently, BJP leader Chaitra Wagh filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly spreading nudity. Amidst her legal feud with BJP Leader Chitra Wagh, the actress gave a befitting reply by tweeting sarcastic one-liners against the politician.

Uorfi called Chitra her mother-in-law.

Take a look at the series of tweets shared by Uorfi

Uorfi took to her Twitter account and clapped back at Chaitra with her one-liners. In one of her tweets, Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote, "Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu." (My Dp is so good, Chitra sister is my mother-in-law).

Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 9, 2023

Another tweet read, "Uorfi ki underwear me chhed hai, Chitra tai great hai." (There is a hole in Uorfi's underwear, Chitra sister is great)"

Chitra tai Meri khaas hai

Future me hone wali saas hai — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 10, 2023

"Chitra tai Meri khaas hai, Future me hone wali saas hai," (Chitra sister is special to me, she is my future mother-in-law), Urfi wrote in her third Tweet.

Uorfi Javed la dila traas

Chitra asi Kashi tu ga Saas — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 10, 2023

Uorfi ki underwear me chhed hai ,

Chitra tai great hai ❤️❤️ — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 9, 2023

Lekin abhi bhi bahot Sudhar baaki hai ! Sorry @ChitraKWagh ji ! I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aq4i0vfuxF — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 9, 2023

However, the politician has not reacted to Uorfi's comments as of now.

In her recent post on Twitter, Uorfi wore a pink backless ethnic attire, and captioned the picture, ' Lekin abhi bhi bahot Sudhaar baaki hai! Sorry, @ChitraKWaghji! I love you!" (But there is still a lot to improve)"

Netizens reacted to Uorfi's tweets, some of them lauded the actress for her guts, while some continued to troll her.

Some of the started calling Uorfi, Chitra Tai's Sunbai (Daughter in law) and shared funny memes.

The country is independent means it is always not good to do anything, naked body, you show your body, you say whatever comes to your mind to the female BJP leader, we also understand the law, stay within limits..@uorfi_ — Amardip Potfode - अमरदिप पोटफोडे (@AmardipSpeaks) January 9, 2023

Earlier, Uorfi had slammed the BJP leader Chitra Wagh for filing a police complaint against her.