Internet sensation Uorfi Javed never fails to turn heads with her unique fashion picks. The actor is known for the DIY outfits that she dons and creates. Be it bandage, cassette tape, rope, candyfloss and much more.

Uorfi Javed stuns in pink ethnic outfit as she gets papped at the airport

Recently the actress surprised her fans as she wore a suit at the airport ditching her unique set of outfits. The actress looked gorgeous in a traditional pink salwar suit. Uorfi stopped to pose for the paparazzi, and also clicked selfies with fans at the airport.

However, while walking towards her car, Uorfi tripped as her dupatta got stuck in between her plazo and heels, the actress balanced herself and quickly smiled and posed back for the shutterbugs.

The video was shared on several paparazzi accounts.

Netizens were amused seeing Uorfi in a different avatar, some of them even mocked her for wearing a traditional outfit and being unable to carry it. While some of them said, she looked beautiful in an ethnic outfit.

A user said, "Full kapado mein chalna nahi aata" (She can't walk in full clothes).

Another user mentioned, "Wow I see clothes."

Honey Singh would like to collaborate with the actress

The queen of DIY fashion constantly hits the headlines for her outstanding looks. She has taken hold of the attention not just of netizens, but also of celebrities, including Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Recently, the rapper lauded Uorfi.

"I really liked that kid (Uorfi). She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se Jeena chahti hai. I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her."

He added, "Do whatever comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespective of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise."

Honey Singh also opened up about his interest in collaborating with Uorfi Javed for music videos.

Recently teg actress also met Javed Akhtar and shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram stories.

Work front

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed recently made an appearance on Rithvik Dhanjani's show, Datebaazi. She is also seen in MTV Splitsvilla.