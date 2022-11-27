On Friday night, ace filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party for his close friends in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities who graced the party had put their best fashion foot forward and graced the party. The guest list comprised Sonam Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the bash. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. Gen z stars Shanaya Kapoor, Sharvari, Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa and many more.

However, all went well, until a video of Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh went viral, where she was unable to walk after exiting Karan Johar's party.

Seema Sajdeh trips while posing for paparazzi at Karan Johar's party

In the video, the paparazzi who were stationed to click the celebrities exiting the party, caught Seema struggling to walk as she stepped from the bash, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actress was unable to stand and had to take the support of the wall to even check her phone.

Seema was seen talking on the phone, she said, "Hello, I am good" and stood in between the call to pose for the paparazzi.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, several netizens took to the comment section and concluded that the actress was way too drunk and therefore was unable to pose for paps.

While one said, 'she is so high...can't even stand'. Another wrote, 'Aunty itna peeti he kyu ho jab sambhla nahi jata hai.' (Why did you drink so much that you can't handle). The third one said, "Too much drunk."

For the party, Seema opted for a leopard print pantsuit and paired it with red high heels.

The actress last was seen in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Seema and Sohali's divorce

Earlier this year, the duo filed for divorce. Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan tied the knot in 1998 and have two sons together - Nirvaan and Yohan.