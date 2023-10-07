Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband's businessman man Raj Kundra is making headlines for forying inti stand-up comedy. Kundra dropped the first clip of his stand-up act on his social media handle earlier this week. Wherein he took a sly dig about the pornography case in which he was allegedly involved, the media trials and how he was subjected to hate and trolls.

His first set received a massive response from Netzines, A section of Netizens praised him for coming out and speaking up in a humorous way. Certain social media users were of the view that he is whitewashing his tarnished image hiding behind a mask and now humor.

Raj Kundra takes a dig at Uorfi Javed's sartorial choices

During his bit on the stage, Raj Kundra cracked a joke on Uorfi Javed. He said, "Agar mujhe kisi ne pyaar kia hai na pichle 2 saal mein, toh woh hai paparazzi. Kyuki 2 hi toh inke star hai, ek main aur ek Uorfi Javed. Or Media yahi dekhti hai ke Raj Kundra kya pehenega aur Uorfi Javed kya nahi pehengi." (In these two years media is only interested in knowing two things, one is what will Raj Kundra wear and what Uorfi Javed won't wear).

This didn't go down well Uorfi javed and she lashed out at Raj Kundra.

Taking to her Instagram stories she shares Raj Kundra's reel and wrote, "Dosro ko nanga kar k paise kamane wala ab meri kapdo pe comment karega :) Sorry not sorry porn king." (Raj Kundra undresses other women and is commenting on my clothes.).

In his stand-up comedy set, Raj Kundra cracked a joke about himself and said how he has been massively trolled and is called "sasta Kanye West" and Shilpa ka Pati. (Shilpa Shetty is his wife).

Raj is often seen covering his entire face with different types of face masks. In February last year, Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography-related case and is out on bail.

Raj often gets trolled for his bizarre masks. When he was asked by a user on social media as to why he hid his face. He had said that he didn't want to show his face to the media.

Raj Kundra spoke about the alleged pornography scandal and added, "18 saal ki umar mein London mein taxi chalaya karta tha, 21 saal ki umar tak pashmina shawl ka empire khada kar diya maine. Mera kaam hamesha se kapde chadhane ka tha, utaarne ka nahi (I was driving taxis in London at age 18, and by 21 I'd set up a shawl empire. I was always interested in getting people to wear clothes, not to get them to take them off)."