Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband businessman Raj Kundra often grabs headlines for his sartorial choices, the entrepreneur is often seen covering his entire face with different types of him. In February last year, Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography-related case and is out on bail.

Raj often gets trolled for his bizarre masks. When he was asked by a user on social media as to why he hid his face. He had said that he didn't want to show his face to the media.

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj called himself "infamous"

On social media, he wrote, "I don't hide my face from the public, I don't wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through."

Since then, he has never shown his face whenever he gets pepped in and around the city.

After grabbing headlines for hiding his face with a bizarre mask, the businessman decided to try something different and trolled himself. Yes, you heard that right.

Ever since the media trial and court hearing, Raj has been accused of several things and instead of giving clarification. Raj took the route of rumour.

Shilpa Shetty's husband made a debut as a stand-up comedian. On Wednesday, Raj Kundra took to his Instagram handle and shared a snippet of his standup comedy performance.

Wherein he addressed every accusation levied upon him. In the clip, Raj took over the stage when he asked the audience to leave if they were uncomfortable with 'sexual jokes'.

The audience didn't leave. Seeing this Raj said, "The audiences are perverts"

Raj then introduces himself and says, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Raj Kundra, also known as 'mask man', also known as Shilpa ka pati, and also known as 'sasta Kanye West'."

Raj Kundra spoke about the alleged pornography scandal and added, "18 saal ki umar mein London mein taxi chalaya karta tha, 21 saal ki umar tak pashmina shawl ka empire khada kar diya maine. Mera kaam hamesha se kapde chadhane ka tha, utaarne ka nahi (I was driving taxis in London at age 18, by 21 I'd set up a shawl empire. I was always interested in getting people to wear clothes, not to get them to take them off)."

Netizens loved Raj's brutal honesty.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "What matters is not what he did but that he is willing to stand up and come back."

Another wrote. "Hahaha love the wicked sense of humor!"

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Raj Kundra is planning to make a movie on the alleged pornography case. Reportedly, the film will mark Raj's acting debut too.