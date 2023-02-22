Sara Ali Khan has always been a devotee of Lord Shiva. The actress often shares captions and pictures worshipping the Lord. Khan recently shared pictures of herself worshipping Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Dressed in bright yellow suit with tilak on her forehead, Sara captioned the post as "Jai Bholenath."

However, soon after her post, Sara was subjected to a lot of trolling as many questioned her choice of worshipping a Hindu idol despite being a Muslim. "Not worthy of being a Muslim," one user wrote. "Gharwapsi," another one wrote. "All the Muslims must have died," another user wrote. "We don't need people like you in our religion," a social media user commented.

Few also asked Sara if she remembered her Kedarnath co-star, who was a big Lord Shiva devotee on the day. "Sushant ki yaad to aayi hogi? (Must have missed Sushant)," asked a user. However, there were a few who called out the whole argument futile and unreasonable.

Social media reacts

"Even tho i am a muslim but i really don't care about sara , it's her choice to follow any other religion she is an independent woman so it doesn't make any sense why tf you all guys are fightin with each other ? Spitting cuss to other religion for being isn't the only way ! She is mature she can do everything we can't force her at all . Hope you guys will understand someday and just plz stop fightin with each other focus on the obstacles we r facing help government to boost up the economy . Nd i just wanna say that there are many mature ppl who doesn't get involve in these kinda shit . I have too many Hindu freinds but still we respect every religion spread peace not hate."