As the coronavirus vaccination rollout is progressing steadily in various countries, a top expert has warned that Covid poses a huge risk to unvaccinated people than never before. It is Dr. Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia University Medical Center who issued this warning, and his statement came at a time when the United States is expecting to return to pre-pandemic normalcy by this summer.

Unvaccinated people at risk

Spencer revealed that unvaccinated people in certain parts of the country could face the wrath of Covid in the coming days, and made it clear that the pandemic is spreading quickly in various regions of the country.

"If you are unvaccinated, the risk is incredibly high -- and maybe in some areas, higher than it's ever been, because there are not mask mandates, people are enjoying this wonderful return of summer and are a little more carefree and lackadaisical and making it more possible that you could be exposed," Spencer told CNN.

According to the latest data, more than 48.5 percent of the US population is now fully vaccinated. However, a section of anti-vaxxers is still resistant to receive the shot citing conspiracy theories circulated on social media platforms.

Unvaccinated people in trouble

Recently, Los Angeles authorities had revealed that 99 percent of the people who face Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated people.

"Over 99 percent of the COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths we are seeing are among unvaccinated individuals," said Barbara Ferrer, County's public health director said in a recent statement.

The revelation from Ferrer came at a time when Los Angeles County is facing a drastic rise in fresh Covid cases. Not just Los Angeles, several regions in the United States are also witnessing a sudden rise in Covid cases. On June 16, the United States recorded 40,529 new coronavirus cases and 293 deaths.