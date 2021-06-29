As the entire world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged people including pregnant women to receive the Covid vaccination. And now, the Union Health Ministry of India has also issued fresh guidelines requesting pregnant women to receive the coronavirus jabs. The new guideline also noted that pregnancy will not elevate the risk of infection.

Pregnant women will be asymptomatic

In the guideline, the Union Health Ministry noted that pregnant women will be asymptomatic, or they will develop mild symptoms.

"Most pregnant women will be asymptomatic or have a mild disease, but their health may deteriorate rapidly and that might affect the fetus too. It is important that they take all precautions to protect themselves from acquiring Covid-19, including taking vaccination against Covid-19. It is therefore advised that a pregnant woman should take Covid-19 vaccines," said the ministry in a statement.

The statement noted that Covid vaccination may create side effects which will be usually mild, but receiving the jab could outweigh potential risks of coronavirus infection. It should be noted that the long-term adverse effects and safety of the vaccine for the fetus or the child are not determined yet.

Coronavirus vaccination helps pregnant women to stay safe

According to the health ministry, even if pregnant women get infected with Covid, 90 percent of them will recover without hospitalization.

"Symptomatic pregnant women appear to be at an increased risk of severe disease and death. In case of severe disease, like all other patients, pregnant women shall also need hospitalization. Pregnant women with underlying medical conditions e.g, high blood pressure, obesity, age over 35 years are at a higher risk of severe illness due to Covid-19," the statement added.

In the meantime, the second wave of coronavirus has waned in India. However, top medical experts including AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria believe that a third wave could hit the country soon.