In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old girl has delivered a baby in Britain, thus becoming the youngest mother in the country. According to media reports, the girl became pregnant at the age of 10, and she delivered the baby earlier this month. Even though the girl was pregnant, neither she nor her parents were aware of it.

Getting pregnant at the age of 10

A report published in the Sun revealed that the family was shocked to know about her pregnancy last month. Even though the mother and the newborn are healthy, social services are currently investigating the circumstances that led to early pregnancy.

"It has come as a big shock. She's now being surrounded by expert help. The main thing is that she and the baby are OK. There are questions around why people did not know. That is very worrying," a source told the Sun.

It should be noted that the previous youngest mom in the United Kingdom was Tressa Middleton, as she delivered a baby in 2006. During the time of delivery, Middleton was aged just 12.

Complications associated with such cases

Giving birth to a baby at such young age could lead to various complications that include, pre-eclampsia, premature labor, and the possibility of several infections.

"This is the youngest mother I've heard of. The average age at which a girl begins puberty is 11, though it can be anytime between 8 and 14, or younger. Weight affects many hormones. Because children are heavier, puberty is happening earlier these days. There's a higher risk of a low-birthweight baby, pre-eclampsia, premature labor, and many infections. Around one in every 2,500 births happens to someone who doesn't know she's pregnant," said Carol Cooper, a UK-based doctor.

It should be noted that the youngest mom in the world was Lina Media from Peru. She delivered a baby in 1939 when she was aged five. Initially, her parents thought that Media had a tumor, but hospital authorities confirmed that she was pregnant.