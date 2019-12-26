The Royal Family may have another definition of getting into the festive mood because they seem to have a peculiar gift giving tradition.

Reportedly, the Royal Family will spend Christmas at Sandringham House - the Queen's Norfolk estate, with the exception of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who have decided to give the annual festivities a miss this year. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to get involved in the giving of presents - which has been known to cause a stir inside the royal household.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the royals handout "cheap and jokey" presents to one another and open them on Christmas Eve. We have to say that their gift giving ceremony may be purely symbolic because the real gifts are giving to Royals by Royals throughout the year.

The royal expert recalled some of the more outrageous gifts gifted within the Royal Family, including a toilet seat given by Princess Anne to Prince Charles while on another occasion, Prince Harry gave his grandmother, the Queen, a shower cap with a naughty slogan.

According to Mr. Fitzwilliams, the newest members of the Royal Family are prone to making gaffs when it comes to gifts, he recalls the time when Princess Diana made the mistake of buying expensive presents.

Mr. Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "Royals buy presents for each other that are notoriously cheap and jokey. Well, it looks like Meghan Markle may be steering clear of any embarrassment all the way in the United States. Well, the Royal Family's jokey tradition is adorable. Since the truly luxurious presents are more an all year round thing with the Royal Family.