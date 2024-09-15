In a recent revelation that has raised concerns over food safety, it has been reported that only a meager 12 percent of food imports deemed unsafe have been successfully removed from the market.

This alarming statistic was brought to light by Rep. Seo Mi-hwa of the main opposition Democratic Party, who cited data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The data, which spans from 2022 to the present, indicates that out of 141 imported food items that were ordered to be recalled, only an average of 12.5 percent have been effectively removed from the local market.

The recall rates for the unsafe food items varied significantly. While some items had a collection rate of over 80 percent, more than 90 recalled items had rates below 10 percent. This inconsistency in the recall process further underscores the need for a more robust and effective system.

One striking example of this issue involves a type of dried mushrooms imported from China. These mushrooms were banned after it was discovered they contained prohibited substances. However, despite the ban, none of the 3,550 kilograms that had already been imported and sold were returned to the seller for disposal.

Similarly, 144,000 kg of Vietnamese chili pepper, which was recalled due to excessive pesticide residues, saw only about 115 kg being collected from the market. These instances highlight the challenges in the recall process and the potential health risks that consumers may be exposed to.

A ministry official acknowledged these challenges, stating that while the government works to quickly retrieve affected products off the market and inform consumers to return such products, there are difficulties in retrieving products that have already been sold. These products are often consumed or disposed of by consumers before a recall order is put in place.

Rep. Seo Mi-hwa emphasized the need for the food safety agency to conduct their food safety tests more swiftly. This would allow necessary steps to be taken before large quantities of unfit foodstuffs are distributed, thereby reducing the risk to consumers. This is not the first time that concerns over food safety have been raised.

In the past, there have been numerous instances where unsafe food products have been imported and sold, leading to health risks. These historical events serve as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent food safety measures and the need for effective recall systems.