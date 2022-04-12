The Karnataka police department has lodged an FIR against two office-bearers of right wing outfit Sri Ram Sena for issuing provocative statements leading to communal discord in the state, police said on Tuesday.

The move follows the arrest of four activists of the outfit for vandalising a Muslim merchant's fruit shop.

Rajachandra Ramanagouda, Convener and Manjunath, the Raichur District President of Sri Rama Sene have been booked for their statements against 'love jihad'. Raichur West police have booked case against the accused for announcing that they would start 'love kesari' against 'love jihad'.

The accused have allegedly called upon Hindus to marry Muslim women as Muslim men trap Hindu girls and marry them and gave it name 'love kesari'. The speech was made at Sri Rama Navami festival on April 10.

The case had been lodged under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (a) (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race) and 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings).

Karnataka police are on alert after the 'love kesari' announcement against 'love jihad'.

Following crack down on Sri Ram Sena in the recent past by the police department, the statements by Hindu fringe elements against Muslim community have come down in the state.

Hindu activists have expressed their outrage against the police department as the police have lodged non-bailable IPC sections against Sri Rama Sena activists who vandalised Muslim merchant's fruit shop in Dharwad.