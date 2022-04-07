Unfortunately, hate speeches do not anymore carry the shock value that they merit. But when the call for genocide or ethnic cleansing is made in the presence of police and to an applauding roaring audience, it is a cause for concern. Even for those silently advocating hatred.

As per the locals near Sheshe Wali Masjid, Khairabad in Sitapur, a Mahant on the afternoon of April 2, openly warned against kidnapping and raping Muslim women. "A Mahant in front of a Masjid in the presence of police personnel warns of kidnaping Muslim women and raping them in the open," shared a Twitter user along with the full video of the incident.

In the two minute footage, every sentence of the hate speech is followed by a huge round of applause from the right-wing activists chanting Jai Shri Ram. Calling the Muslims 'jehadis' he further alleges that Rs 28 lakh has been collected for his murder and he would openly challenge them all to do anything.

He further says, "If any of you mess with any Hindu girl then I'll openly pick up Muslim women and rape them."

A statement that is met by supportive cheers and deafeningly loud chants of Jai Shri Ram. After social media uproar, Sitapur Police finally took note of the incident. "The jurisdictional city has been directed for investigation and necessary action," it said via Twitter.

Here is the full video. It's been more than 5 days. No action against him by Police yet. pic.twitter.com/EP3kkOY6s5 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 7, 2022

Allegedly, the Mahant not just threatened rape against Muslim women but also said, "When Muslims will be murdered, we'll raise the slogan of Jai Shri Ram," in yet another video to have surfaced from the same day. As he makes the speech on the microphone while seated in the front passenger seat of his car, a few policemen can also be seen by the vehicle while the surrounding crowd of supporters cheers on.

The writing on the wall

Many netizens pointed out how this was but expected, where social and even traditional media platforms are generously dotted with news and content spreading hatred. "Look at the underage boys. At this age, they should be wooing girls, falling in love with the world, reading, playing sports—not stabbing and killing people and destroying and raping families," opined a user while pointing to an alarming number of young boys in the crowd. Many others, rightfully, objected to how it had been more than five days since the incident but no police action.

Not his first time

As per a couple of other associated videos of the Mahant that have resurfaced on the net, this is not his first brush with spreading hatred. The monk, Bajrang Muni, earlier in 2018 also made calls for genocide. "Ram Mandir can be built only if Hindus pick up weapons and make a pile of corpses up to Ayodhya of whoever comes in the way of Ram Mandir."

Reportedly, he has also glorified personalities like Dara Singh, the convicted murderer of Australian Missionary Graham Staines. "Like Shri Ram killed Ravana, Dara Singh killed that sinner like Graham Staines," he has said in the past.