The Congress has termed the appointment of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's personal staff in Rajya Sabha committees as "unprecedented", and said this shows the lack of confidence in the existing staff.

Digvijaya Singh, the Congress' Rajya Sabha MP, said on Thursday, "Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar appoints his staff on Standing Committees Yes it is unprecedented. But the explanation given is also quite inappropriate. Doesn't it reflect Chairman Rajya Sabha's lack of confidence in the existing staff of RS Secretariat?"

"VP is Chairperson of Council of States Ex-officio. He is not a Member of House like Vice Chairperson or Panel of Vice Chairpersons. How can he appoint personal staff on Parliamentary Standing Committees? Would this not tantamount to institutional subversion? Manish Tewari, Congress Lok Sabha MP said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's personal staff was attached to Parliament committees according to an order by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday.

The attachment is in 12 standing committees and eight departments related to the standing committees.

According to the Tuesday order, "following officers have been attached With the committee mentioned against their names with immediate effect and until further order."

The OSD to the V-P, Rajesh N. Naik has been attached in the Important Business Advisory Committee which decides Parliament business and in the General Purpose Committee and committee on Home Affairs.

Another OSD Abhyuday Singh Shekawat has been attached to the House Committee which allots accommodation to the MPs, and along with it he has been attached to the petitions and Health committee.

Kaustubh Sudhakar Bhalekhar is attached to the Transport, Tourism, Rules committee. Dinesh D. has been attached to the personnel and law committee.

Senior Personal Secretary to the Vice President Aditi Chaudhary has also been given a place in the committee of Subordinate legislation, women and Education.

Sanjay Verma, APS to the V-P has been attached to the government assurance committee. And, personal secretary Sujeet Kumar is in the Commerce committee.

(With inputs from IANS)