And it is going to be clash of the titans at the box office this December. On one hand, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur; on the other hand, it would be a massive showdown between Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar. Now, the film's director, Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with KFG, has spoken about the clash between the two films.

Prabhas vs Shah Rukh Khan

Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki are both going to release on December 22, 2023. The director has called it an unpleasant situation and also added that the call was taken by the production team and not him. He added that he would have felt bad if someone would have released their film on a date announced by him as well. However, he added that he didn't have any control over the situation.

Director on the clash

"Clash is not something you ideally want, be it with a newcomer or with the biggest star of Indian cinema. But it is a very unpleasant situationd for anybody to move their date to somebody else's date. We also wouldn't want somebody to move to our date when we have announced it a year before. And we also did not want to to do it. But that was a logistical decision that was taken only by the production," he told TOI.

"And usually we (me and my team) don't get into the aspects of what the production is going to decide as a release date, because they do not interfere in my process of marketing or the release dates, the business aspect," Prashanth added.

The director further said that he is not worried about the clash as much as he too is a fan of Rajkumar Hirani and understands what the combination of SRK and Hirani can do together. He added that the only test for him would be whether or not the audience would like Salaar.