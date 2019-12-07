December 2018 - The girl was raped by two of the five accused

December 5 - The five men attacked the rape victim before setting her ablaze

December 6 - The victim suffered a cardiac arrest at 11.10 pm but she succumbed at 11.40 pm

Woman throws petrol on daughter while protesting

During a protest outside Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi, where the Unnao rape victim lost the battle and died due to cardiac arrest, a woman threw petrol on her minor daughter on Saturday, December 7. The woman was protesting at Safdarjung Hospital demanding justice for the 23-year-old gangrape victim.

The 6-year-old girl has been taken to Safdarjung hospital's emergency ward for treatment while the woman has been taken into police custody.

The incident occurred in the backdrop of the death of the 23-year-old rape victim who had more than 90 per cent burn injuries. The rape victim died on Friday after she was thrashed and burnt alive by five men when she was on her way to a court in Rae Bareli to attend a hearing in the rape case.

Several people have come out to the streets to protest against this heinous gang rape-and-murder. Twitter is also abuzz with #unnaorape, #UnnaoTruth with netizens now calling for a Hyderabad style encounter for the perpetrators of the crime in Uttar Pradesh by the state police.

What we know so far

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth expressed grief over the death of the rape victim from Unnao who died on Friday (December 6) night. The Uttar Pradesh CM assured that the case will be taken to a fast track court.

Yogi Adityanath called the Unnao rape victim's death extremely saddening and unfortunate, adding that all the accused have been arrested by the police. In a statement, Adityanath assured that the government will take the case to a fast track court and ensure strict punishment for the accused. The BJP leader also offered condolences for the deceased's family.

The girl was raped in December 2018 by two of the five accused. In March this year, the rape victim had registered a complaint against them. However, the accused got bail on November 30 and conspired along with his friends to kill the girl.

Two days back on December 5, the five men attacked the rape victim before setting her ablaze. The victim suffered a cardiac arrest at 11.10 pm but she succumbed at 11.40 pm in New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Did you know?

Around 86 rape cases have been reported from Unnao alone since January, according to news agency IANS.