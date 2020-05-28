Shaad Ali's Bunty Aur Babli starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji is surely one of the best con-comedies ever made in Bollywood. The movie garnered accolades at the box office and now, we are eagerly waiting for the sequel of it to hit the floors.

On the completion of 15 years of Bunty Aur Babli, International Business Times, India lists down a few interesting facts about the film that will leave you awestruck.

Abhishek Bachchan wasn't the first choice for the film

Well, Abhishek and Rani set the screen ablaze with their chemistry. But, little did you know Abhishek wasn't the first choice for the film. As reported in the media, Hrithik was considered to play the role opposite Rani, but later opted not to star in the film as his previous film with YRF, Mujhse Dosti Karoge had failed to make a mark at the box office. He was only keen to do the film if Yash Chopra or Aditya Chopra directed it.

Saif Ali Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were also considered for Bunty Aur Babli (2005)

It was also reported that at the early stage of the scripting, Saif Ali Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were being considered for the film. But none of them was approached for it. And now in the sequel, Saif Ali Khan has replaced Abhishek Bachchan and will be seen opposite Rani Mukerji as Bunty.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not the first choice for Kajra Re

Although the film was touted to be Amitabh and son Abhishek Bachchan's first film together and had Aishwarya in a special dance number, titled Kajra Re. It has been reported that she wasn't the first choice for the dance number. As the makers were considering roping in Sushmita Sen for the song.

'Kajra Re' raised fund for the tsunami victims

On Instagram, Abhishek recalled how he had spent his birthday shooting for Kajra Re with Aishwarya and Amitabh. He also told the story behind sharing the stage with his father for his first-ever performance after becoming an actor. The performance happened 16 years ago, and it was a fundraiser for Tsunami victims.

He wrote, "The show took place in early February 2005. Both dad and I were shooting for 'Kajra re' with Aishwarya for 'Bunty Aur Babli'. I would shoot the song all day from 9 am to 10 pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night'

The fashion of the film

Rani's Patiala suit that she wore throughout the film became a trendsetter. In one of the sequences, Rani Mukerji aka Babli's horn-rimmed glasses was inspired by the lead character of the TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.

For the uninitiated, The sequel of the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli is now set to reunite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli. The sequel will also introduce Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as the new Bunty, whereas the character of Babli will be played by Sharvari.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie was set to hit the theatres on June 26. The cast and crew of the upcoming Yash Raj production Bunty Aur Babli 2 wrapped up the shoot of con-sequence in Abu Dhabi in March.