Unique registered investor base on NSE crosses 12 crore, 1 in 4 are women

The unique registered investor base on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) crossed the 12 crore (120 million) mark as on September 23, it was announced on Thursday.

The total number of investor accounts (Unique Client Codes) registered with NSE stands at 23.5 crore (as of September 23), having crossed the 23 crore mark in July 2025. It includes all client registrations done till date and clients can register with more than one trading member.

One in four investors today are women. Further, "we have seen rising interest in financial markets and stock-ownership among the country's youth in recent years – a testament to the trust placed by these investors in the capital market ecosystem," according to the NSE.

The 12 crore registered investors in India today have a median age of about 33 years, down from 38 years just five years ago, with nearly 40 per cent of them being less than 30 years old.

"This year, we have crossed another significant yardstick in terms of our investor base. After crossing the 11-crore mark in January, it is commendable that the investors onboarded by NSE have increased by an additional crore in about eight months, despite persistent concerns regarding the contours of global trade and geopolitics," said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

This steady growth is supported by several key drivers: a streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) process, enhanced financial literacy through stakeholder-led investor awareness programmes, and sustained positive market sentiment.

"The rise in participation across Exchange-Traded instruments — including Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), Government Bonds, and Corporate Bonds — underscores these factors," Krishnan added.

The structural expansion of the investor base has accelerated meaningfully over time.

The registered investor base hit the 1 crore mark 14 years after NSE started operations, the next 1 crore additions took about seven years, the subsequent 1 crore addition took about three-and-half years, and the next one a little over a year.

In other words, it took over 25 years for the registered investor base to hit the 4-crore mark in March 2021, with the subsequent 1 crore investors being added in about 6-7 months.

India's rapid rise in investor participation is driven by digitisation, greater fintech access, an expanding middle class, and supportive policy measures under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indirect participation has also continued to rise steadily during the current fiscal, as evidenced by almost 2.9 crore (29 million) new SIP accounts opened between April-August.

During this period, average monthly SIP inflows stood at Rs 27,464 crore ($3.2 billion), compared to Rs 21,883 crore ($2.5 billion) in the corresponding months of last year.

