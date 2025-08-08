In a dramatic turn of events, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has accused former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of orchestrating a massive phone-tapping operation. The allegations, made on August 8, suggest that KCR targeted a wide array of individuals, including political figures, academics, and even actors. Bandi Sanjay claims that this surveillance was conducted under the pretense of monitoring Maoist activities, a justification he argues was a mere cover for more nefarious objectives.

Bandi Sanjay's appearance before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the phone-tapping case, marked a significant moment in the unfolding controversy. The Union Minister provided the SIT with crucial information and records in a sealed cover, intensifying the scrutiny on KCR's alleged activities. Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay stated, "Even the phones of ministers and MLAs belonging to BRS were tapped," demanding that KCR's family members be examined by the SIT.

The allegations extend beyond political figures, with claims that the phones of lawyers, businessmen, and professors from Osmania University were also tapped. Bandi Sanjay alleged that the operation was not just about surveillance but also involved financial extortion. He claimed that hundreds of crores were seized from political leaders, with the money being shared among KCR, his son KTR, and senior police officials. "After seizing Rs 20 crore, they were showing only Rs 2 crore in the records," he alleged, pointing to significant discrepancies.

Political Ramifications and SIT Investigation

The controversy has drawn attention to the role of the Congress government in Telangana. Bandi Sanjay accused the current Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, of having a "secret understanding" with KCR, suggesting that this alliance has resulted in a lack of action against the alleged misdeeds. He questioned why, despite the evidence, no arrests have been made, and why the Congress government has not sought the intervention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a thorough investigation.

The SIT, tasked with investigating the phone-tapping allegations, has so far arrested four police officials. However, the prime accused, Prabhakar Rao, has been granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court until August 25, 2025. This legal protection has added another layer of complexity to the investigation, with critics questioning the efficacy of the SIT in bringing the culprits to justice.

Bandi Sanjay's call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe underscores the gravity of the allegations and the need for an impartial investigation. He expressed doubts about the SIT's ability to summon and examine key figures, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and a High Court judge, whose phone was allegedly tapped during a paper leakage case. The political stakes are high, with Bandi Sanjay asserting that the misdeeds of KCR and the commissions formed by the Congress government have become an "ATM for Congress leadership."