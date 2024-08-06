Ending all speculations and conflicting reports over the date of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister and in-charge of J&K BJP G Kishan Reddy on Monday announced that elections will be held in September.

"Come September 2024, the people of J&K will choose the BJP and make it victorious in the assembly elections for continued growth and peace. Together with the people of J&K, the BJP will make the region a land of opportunities and place it on the global tourism map", Reddy posted on his social media platform after addressing a rally at the border town of RS Pura to formally kickstart party's campaign for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Exhorting the party workers to start preparations for coming polls in J&K, the Union Minister said that the Assembly elections will be held in September.

"We are sure that the people will vote the BJP to power with full majority given the changes which have been brought by the party by revoking Article 370 and extending B R Ambedkar's Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"The full integration of J&K was the first ideological resolution of the BJP, and its fulfillment is the realization of a long-standing promise to the country. Post-abrogation, the region is undergoing a holistic transformation with significant advancements in economic growth, peace, and the rights of women and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir", he said, adding, "From a hotspot for terrorism to a prime tourism destination, J&K is flourishing under the leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only BJP that can ensure peace and prosperity in the region, in contrast to the corruption and family rule of other parties".

Minister warns Pak against supporting terrorism

Reddy highlighted that the activities of Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI have been significantly reduced in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government five years ago. He warned Pakistan against supporting terrorism in the region.

The 'Ekatma Mahotsav' rally was organized at Bana Singh Stadium on the fifth anniversary of Article 370 abrogation.

BJP national general secretary-in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina were among the other prominent speakers.

Reddy emphasized the positive changes brought by the revocation of Article 370 and the extension of B R Ambedkar's Constitution to the region. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the elections with a full majority.

Reddy criticized opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the National Conference, for advocating the re-implementation of Article 370, which he claimed had only brought "death and destruction" through Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He urged the people to choose between a government that supports Article 370 and a BJP-led government focused on development, peace, and prosperity.

He described the abrogation of Article 370 as a "proud moment" for the country and the people of J&K, crediting Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for laying the foundation for this development. Reddy stated that the abrogation had granted rights to women and other deprived sections of society, transforming J&K into a region where terrorism, stone-pelting, and the hoisting of Pakistani flags have become history.

Reddy warned that a return to power by the Congress and the NC could lead to a revival of terrorism and separatism. He asserted that the BJP is the only party capable of ensuring peace by preventing Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists from targeting Indian citizens. Referring to recent terror activities in the Jammu region, he reiterated the BJP's commitment to eradicating terrorism and protecting the people, even at the cost of their lives.