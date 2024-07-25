In connection with the preparations for the maiden Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies with July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date.

The ECI has already directed the J&K administration to finalize a second special summary revision of the voter lists by August 20, setting the stage for the election process to commence.

A notice, issued here today in this regard, by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, P K Pole, reads that the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is July 25, 2024, while the timeline period for filing claims and objections is July 25, 2024, to August 9, 2024. The document further reads that the special campaign dates are July 27 and 28, 2024, and August 3 and 4, 2024.

The notice adds that "The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls 2024 will be available at District Headquarters, Tehsil offices of Srinagar and Jammu, Municipal Corporations/Booth Level Offices at polling station level, and on the website of the CEO, J&K (ceojk.nic.in) for information of all concerned,".

All individuals, who are 18 years of age or above on July 1, 2024, can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing Form 6, used for registration of new electors.

Further, Form 7 could be used for objections to the proposed inclusion or deletion of name in the existing electoral roll, Form 8 for multiple purposes like correction of any particulars in the roll, shifting of residence (within or outside constituency), replacement of EPIC and marking of person with disability and Form 6 B could be used for capturing Aadhaar number of the existing electors. The Draft Electoral Roll can be downloaded at www.ceo.jk.gov.in and www.ceojk.nic.in.

Further, the notice reads that the claims and objections could be filed in both online and offline mode. "For online filing of claims and objections, one can log on to Voter's Service Portal (www.voters.eci.gov.in) or download voter helpline app (VHA), and for offline mode, the concerned BLO, AERO or ERO could be contacted," it adds.

People asked to participate in the electoral roll revision exercise

The document also states that all stakeholders are requested to participate in the revision exercise to ensure that the maximum number of eligible voters are enrolled in the electoral rolls.

"Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrant) in Delhi, Jammu, and Udhampur shall receive the claims and objections from the Kashmiri migrants living within their jurisdiction as per the mentioned schedule," reads the notice.

ECI already directed the authorities to complete voter Lists by August 20 for J&K Assembly Elections

ECI Director Shubhra Saxena held a virtual meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole and district election officers last week to convey essential instructions. This two-hour session focused on the extensive preparations required for the elections, with officials detailing the progress made to date.

The special summary revision of voter lists, initiated on June 25, is scheduled to conclude by July 24. This will be followed by a period from July 25 to August 9 for the submission of objections and claims, with resolutions expected by August 19. The final voter list will be published on August 20.

In addition to updating voter lists, substantial efforts are underway to evaluate and expand polling centre boundaries. The number of polling stations will increase for the assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha elections, involving door-to-door verification and special verification camps on July 27–28 and August 3–4.

An election official noted that a secretary-level officer from the ECI will meet with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) on July 12 to further discuss these preparations.

PM Modi announces Assembly poll preparations in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on June 20 that preparations for Assembly elections have begun in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the importance of having local representatives to address the region's issues.

"Nothing can be better than the people of Jammu and Kashmir choosing their representatives to tackle their problems. Preparations for the assembly elections have started, and soon, you will elect a new government. The day will come when Jammu & Kashmir will shape its future as a state once again," said the Prime Minister at the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event in Srinagar on International Yoga Day.

CEC promises Assembly polls in J&K

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently affirmed that the poll panel would soon initiate the election process, reflecting the ECI's readiness to proceed with necessary preparations.

The CEC's statement follows the impressive voter participation in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where J&K recorded an overall turnout of 58.58 percent—the highest in 35 years. This high voter turnout underscores the enthusiasm and engagement of the J&K populace in the democratic process.

As the ECI and local officials gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections, these comprehensive preparations are crucial for ensuring a fair, transparent, and efficient electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir.