Union Minister Pralhad Joshi all set for fifth straight win in LS polls

Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi is all set for a fifth straight victory in these general elections. He has represented the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat since its formation in 2009.

Earlier, he represented Dharwad North Lok Sabha seat in 2004.

Pralhad Joshi has secured a margin of 96,033 votes against Congress candidate Vinod Asooti, who secured 6.17 lakh votes. Joshi has polled 7.13 lakh votes and the official announcement of his victory is yet to be made.

Speaking to the media, Joshi stated that he was expecting a bigger margin of victory. The percentage of polling was less, however, "a victory is victory."

"I will strive towards bringing down the travel time between Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru to four fours. The work will be taken up to build the nearest port near Belekeri and the focus would be on providing drinking water facilities further," he stated.

Joshi stated that there will be introspection about the performance of BJP at the national level. "I am shortly visiting New Delhi. After meeting concerned persons and national leaders, I will know the reasons," he said.

Joshi faced challenges this time as prominent Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swami alleged that Joshi is finishing off the Lingayat leadership. Later, he also filed a nomination but withdrew it.

