Union Minister of State in Prime Minister Office and Member of Parliament from Udhampur-Doda constituency Jitendra Singh availed his online domicile certificate from his home district Doda.

He applied online for the domicile certificate following all the rules, regulations and documentation formalities and accordingly Tehsildar Doda issued domicile certificate in his favour.

Mass distribution of domicile certificates is on in Doda district

Singh is a permanent resident of village Kalhota Malhori, Tehsil and District Doda. Meanwhile, mass distribution of domicile certificates is on in Doda district as per the directions of the J&K UT administration.

Special camps are being organised by the district administration where concerned Tehsildars are issuing domicile certificates on the spot.

As per the district administration, around 8,980 domicile certificates have been issued across the district by the respective Tehsildars.