BJP leader Anurag Thakur is appointed as the election-in-charge of the party for the upcoming local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. National spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Haryana MP Sanjay Bhatia will be co-in charges for the J&K polls.

In a statement, the BJP said its president J P Nadda has also appointed Union minister Anurag Thakur the election in-charge for the upcoming local polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The appointment will come into force with immediate effect.

J&K local body elections

Local body election in the Valley is set to take place from November 28 to December 19. Elections will be held in a total of eight phases for the District Development Council, Panchayats and local bodies. These elections will be held from 28 November to 19 December.

The District Development Council (DDC) elections will be held on the political symbol i.e. the party symbol, while the panchayat and the by-elections will not be on the party symbol.

Election-in charge of other states:

The BJP also appointed its general secretary Bhupender Yadav as the party''s election in-charge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, a move that highlights the significance it has attached to the local body elections.

Sudhakar, a minister in Karnataka, Ashish Shelar, BJP''s chief whip in Maharashtra assembly, Gujarat BJP leader Pradip Singh Vaghela and Karnataka BJP MLA Sathish Reddy will be co-charges with Yadav for the GHMC polls.

With the BJP making big gains in Telangana, first seen in the Lok Sabha polls and then emphasised by its surprise win over the TRS in a recent assembly bypoll, the party is looking at the GHMC polls to make a political statement in the state.