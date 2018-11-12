The untimely demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar has shocked and saddened not just BJP leaders, but also the leaders of other parties like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Ananth Kumar, who had been suffering from cancer for a year, breathed his last at 3.00 am on Monday, while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru.

He was a six-time Member of Parliament from the Bengaluru South constituency. He held various portfolios in the NDA governments headed by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Narendra Modi. His contribution to Karnataka politics has been widely appreciated.

Ananth Kumar was an ever-smiling leader with friends from across all the parties, which is rare thing in today's polarised politics. Hence, the news about his sudden death came as a rude shock to political leaders across the country. Many of them took to Twitter to share their grief over his demise and offer condolences to his bereaved family, friends and followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work. Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents. I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti.

INC president Rahul Gandhi: I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.

BJP president Amit Shah: I am grief stricken to learn about the untimely demise of our senior leader and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar ji. He served the nation and organisation with unparalleled zeal and dedication. Ananth ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the state of Karnataka.

President of India: Sad to hear of the passing of Union minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates #PresidentKovind

Vice President Of India: Shocked to learn about the sad demise of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Anant Kumar. He has been a colleague of mine for years together, from students' movement to the Parliament. He was a dedicated statesman. #AnanthKumar

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: Deeply pained to hear about the untimely death of Uni.Minister and a dear friend #Ananthakumar. A value-based politician, a pro people leader, who made a significant contribution to the country as an MP &Uni.Minister. I have lost a great friend. May his soul rest in peace

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: AnanthKumar Ji was a hardworking politician and an admired social worker. He had a huge contribution in Karnataka politics. He will be always remembered for his good work. His demise is saddening

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: Saddened at the passing away of Ananth Kumar ji, six time MP and Union cabinet minister. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu: Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar ji, an able administrator and popular leader. My condolences to the bereaved family in their hour of grief.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje: Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Union Minister Shri #AnanthKumar ji. A senior leader with unmatched enthusiasm and zeal - his tragic passing is a grave loss for the party and nation. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath: It's a shocking incident. This is a huge loss for the government as well as the party. #AnanthKumar Ji will be remembered as a good administrator & popular leader. I pay tribute to him on the behalf of Uttar Pradesh government:

Karnataka Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara: Extremely sad to hear the news of the demise of Shri H.N.#AnanthKumar. He was without doubt one of the towering political talents of his generation – a sharp debater, who used knowledge, experience and wit to wonderful effect. I express my condolences to his family and colleagues

Union Minister Arun Jaitley: Extremely pained by the sudden demise of Union Minister and my colleague, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He will always be remembered for his works as parliamentarian and a political leader. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. May God render peace to the departed soul. ॐ शांति l

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more with us. Served @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss.

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore: It is with profound grief that I learn of the demise of my colleague @AnanthKumar_BJP ji. This is a tremendous loss to the party, Bengaluru and India itself. My prayers and condolences are with his loved ones in this tragic time.

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu: Saddened by the demise of Union Minister & senior @BJP4India leader #AnanthKumar Ji. His valuable contribution to the nation under various Union Ministerial positions and sound leadership will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family at this moment of grief. Om Shanti.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Passing away of Ananth Kumar Ji is not only an irreparable loss for the country but a big personal loss. It is unbelievable that he is no more. His sudden death has taken away from us a true soldier of the country. My tributes to the departed soul. @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka

Union Minister Piyush Goyal: I am deeply saddened by the news of Shri Ananth Kumar ji's sudden demise. Ananth ji was respected across party lines and was a guiding light for all of us. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy: Ananth Kumar has been my friend from early Jan Sangh days. At personal level he was easy going and friendly. So I must say that I am sad he has departed

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao: It is hard to imagine that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more. He was a very friendly, lively and hard working politician who worked assiduously for his Parliamentary constituency & development of Karnataka. In his demise, the BJP has lost a Jewel of the South. May his soul RIP!

Former Karnatak CM BS Yeddyurappa: I am under deep grief to hear about the untimely demise of my friend and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar ji. He worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in Karnataka and nation. May his soul rest in peace and God give strength to bear his loss to his family...

Former Karnatak CM Sadananda Gowda: Shocked , it's unbelievable , My friend , Brother Anant

Amit Malviya: Union Minister Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP, a six term MP from Bangalore South who shaped the rise of BJP in Karnataka, member of BJP's Parliamentry board, is no more. May his aatma attain moksha. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.

Telangana mister KTR: Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Union Minister Sri Ananth Kumar Ji. May his soul rest in peace

Nandan Nilekani: Saddened to learn about Shri Ananthkumar's untimely demise. Our heartfelt condolences to Tejaswiniji and the rest of his family. Rohini & Nandan Nilekani.

Shobha Karandlaje: Extremely shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of veteran bjp leader, Union Minister & Our Mentor Shri #AnanthKumar. He worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP all over the country May his soul rest in peace and God give strength to bear his loss to his family...#OmShanthi

Sambit Patra: Saddened to learn that Union Minister & ⁦@BJP4India⁩ leader Sh ⁦@AnanthKumar_BJP⁩ Ji has left for the heavenly abode! Many fond memories of His,storms into the mind as we are still trying to come to terms with the sad news!ॐ शांति शांति शांति।।

Dinesh Gundu Rao: Sad to hear the news of shri @AnanthKumar_BJP's demise. A stalwart of BJP from Karnataka who had a stupendous career at the national level from a very young age. Always did his politics with decency and decorum. We are going to miss him. My condolences to his family.

Eshwar Khandre: Extremely shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of eminent politician & veteran @BJP4India leader Shri #AnanthKumar. This is huge loss, specially for the people of #Karnataka. May God give strength to his family. My deep condolences with his friends, followers & admirers.

Pralhad Joshi: on the way to bengaluru to attend final rites of #ananthkumar ji who passed away at 3 am in the morning. He was like a family member right from the beginning in hubballi and we miss him lot. It is big personal loss to me. It is unbelievable that he is no more. RIP

Manjinder S Sirsa: Saddened by the demise of Union Minister & senior @BJP4India leader #AnanthKumar Ji He was such a young and hearty person. May Waheguru grant his family the strength to bear this pain

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Tdy is a sad sad day - my brother, my friend, my mentor @AnanthKumar_BJP passes away. He was family to me - He was one of my few real friends in politics n a genuinely good human being ! I will miss him hugely #OmShanthi n Farewell my dear friend. U left too soon.

Vinit Goenka: Woke up to hear the sad news that Union Minister Shri #AnanthKumar ji passed away last night. It is a great loss for the nation. He worked in #abvp as a state organising secretary for long years in Karnataka. भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांती प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति।

Ashoke Pandit: Sad to know about the demise of #BJPLeader @AnanthKumar_BJP . It's an irreparable loss to #BJP. May his soul rest in peace. ॐ शांति !