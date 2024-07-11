The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on July 23. The Budget Session will start on July 22 and conclude on August 12.

A meeting with leading economists to discuss the Union Budget 2024-25 was held by PM Narendra Modi, where the finance minister, economists, industry experts and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery discussed the fiscal situation and strategies.

This will be the first Budget of the Modi-led government in its third term at the Centre. PM Modi returned to the national capital on Thursday morning after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria.

Last month during her address to a joint session of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu indicated that the government would come out with historic steps to accelerate the pace of reforms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has held discussions with various stakeholders, including economists and captains of industry on the forthcoming Budget.

(With inputs from IANS)