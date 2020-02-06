Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the ongoing discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address. A general discussion on the Union Budget for 2020-2021 will also be held.

'Solid Waste Management'

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will make a statement regarding the status of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the 25th report of the Standing Committee on Urban Development (2018-19) on 'Solid Waste Management, including Hazardous Waste, Medical waste and E-waste'.