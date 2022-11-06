Unveiling the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday promised the implementation of the contentious Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if voted back to power.

"The BJP Government will bring UCC in the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented on the basis of their report," said Nadda while releasing the manifesto along with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state's party chief Suresh Kashyap and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Further, the BJP chief also stated that women's empowerment remains a key focus for the party. To meet this goal, the party will provide state-aided maintenance for pregnant women, a 33% reservation for women in government jobs with an increase in money for girls for marriage.

This comes a day after Congress announced 10 poll "guarantees" and slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.

Elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 12.

Here are the 11 promises BJP has made in its 'Sankalp Patra':