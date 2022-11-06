Unveiling the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday promised the implementation of the contentious Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if voted back to power.
"The BJP Government will bring UCC in the state. A committee of experts will be formed for the purpose and UCC will be implemented on the basis of their report," said Nadda while releasing the manifesto along with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, state's party chief Suresh Kashyap and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
Further, the BJP chief also stated that women's empowerment remains a key focus for the party. To meet this goal, the party will provide state-aided maintenance for pregnant women, a 33% reservation for women in government jobs with an increase in money for girls for marriage.
This comes a day after Congress announced 10 poll "guarantees" and slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.
Elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 12.
Here are the 11 promises BJP has made in its 'Sankalp Patra':
- The BJP has promised the creation of eight lakh jobs.
- A fund of Rs 900 crore will be arranged under the "Him Startup" scheme.
- Promises to set up five new medical colleges were made. "In a bid to further strengthen primary health, the number of mobile clinics will be doubled in every assembly constituency so that people in far-off areas can avail health benefits," said Nadda.
- He also said that all Himachali villages will be connected through pucca roads and all-weather roads with an investment of ₹5,000 crore.
- An additional amount of ₹3,000 annually would be given under PM-Kisan Nidhi Yojana and 10 lakh farmers would be added to the program.
- Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be limited to 12% from the earlier 18% for apple growers.
- The party has also promised cycles for girl students in classes 6 to 12 and scooters for college girls. In every district, two girls' hostels would be set up.
- Rs 12,000 crores will be spent over 10 years duration to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. "They'll be connected to the 'Himteerth' circuit'," said Nadda.
- He stated that Waqf properties will be investigated as per law under a judicial commission and "their illegal usages will be stopped".
- "Ex gratia to soldier brothers... compensation to martyrs' next of kin will be increased," Nadda said.
- Discrepancies in the disbursal of salaries of government workers would be removed.