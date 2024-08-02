Popular singer Arijit Singh garners a huge fan following, with fans sworn over his charismatic and soulful voice. The renowned singer who was was supposed to kickstart his UK tour from August 11. However, due to unforeseen circumstances the singer now postponed his show.

Arijit Singh postpones his show due to health issues

On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. In a note, the playback singer sought apology to his fans and also revealed that the UK concert dates have now been shifted to September.

Arijit Singh's Instagram note read, "Dear Fans, It pains me to share that unforeseen medical circumstances have forced me to postpone our August concerts. I know how eagerly you were awaiting these shows, and I'm truly sorry for the disappointment."

"Your love and support are my strength. Let's turn this pause into a promise of an even more magical reunion", he added.

In the post, he shared that now he will be touring across the UK in September and has also given out the dates. He will start his tour on September 15 in London.

The next day (September 16) in Birmingham.

On September 19, his concert will take place in Rotterdam

He will conclude on September 22 in Manchester.

The August tickets the fans have purchased will remain valid.

"I can't wait to create unforgettable memories with you all. With heartfelt apologies and endless gratitude," Arijit signed off.

Arijit's note came as a shocker and fans wished him a speedy recovery. While a section of fans was left worried.

A user wrote, "It's ok sometimes being waiting for someone creates more curiosity. Get well soon."

Another wrote, "It's ok Arijit Bhai i will wait."

The third one mentioned, "We always love you Arijit sir don't think that we are upset with you."

Some of the popular songs of Arijit are: Phir Mohabbat from the movie Murder 2., Raabta (Agent Vinod), Phir Le Aya Dil (Barfi), Duaa (Shanghai), Dilli Girlfriend (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few.