'Idiot, will tear you apart': Angry John Abraham calls out reporter for calling Vedaa yet another repetitive action film; fans call him arrogant

Bollywood John Abraham is not an avid social media user and often keeps his personal life under wraps. He hardly posts anything on social media. And only interacts with media when he is coming up with a film.

John is known for his humble and grounded nature and has never stirred controversy. The actor will be seen in the film Vedaa and was papped at the trailer launch of his film on Thursday.

He was awestruck with the pap culture as he hadn't interacted with the paps for a long time.

The trailer launch of Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari, has been grabbing headlines for its intense and action-packed content. However, the event took an unexpected turn when John Abraham lost his calm over a question about his films being repetitive.

Angry John Abraham calls out reporter for calling Vedaa yet another repetitive action film; fans call him arrogant

At the Vedaa trailer launch, John Abraham had a heated exchange with a journalist

During the media round a journalist bluntly asked John if he felt he was becoming repetitive in the action genre, and John got angry.

The reporter asked, "Kuch toh naya layee na sir, trailer se we know it's the same." (Do something new)

He said, "Aapne film dekhi hai (Have you seen the film)? Can I call out bad questions and idiots?"

He further added that the film is not what he has done before. It's intense.

Netizens slammed John for his behaviour.

A user said, "Sorry but I don't think this is ok, why is he so aggressive??"

John Abraham told paps to not create controversy surrounding him

John said that the film is intense and different film. He added that he one must first watch the film and then judge him. Not only this, John even gave a warning to paps. He told them not to record everything He said: "Bohot time baad tum log ke saamne aaya hoon. Thoda mujhe saas lene do aur har cheez record mat karna. Maine sabka chehra dekha hai, main bhi dekhta hoon sabko. Kuch controversy nahi. Mere saath koi controversy nahi." ( it's been a long since I have met media and paps. Please don't create any controversy regarding me).

Work Front

John has been part of films like Dostana, Shootout at Wadala, Dhoom, Satyamev Jayte and many more. However, John was loved this year for playing the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's film, Pathaan.