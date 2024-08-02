'So dramatic': Rekha kisses Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh poster; hugs and kisses Sridevi's daughters; fans call Janhvi's outfit 'rawa dosa'

It was star-studded Thursday evening as who's who from the industry put their best fashion foot forward and attended the special screening of Janhvi Kapoor's film Ulajh.

From Karan Johar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Saiyami Kher, Akansha Sharma, Boney Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, among others.

Janhvi Kapoor's alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariy, Khushi and Vedang Raina, Rekha among others graced their presence.

Highlights of the event.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor posed with Karan Johar for shutterbugs.

Boney Kapoor told the paps to take his pictures from a lower angle.

Rekha kisses Janhvi's poster.

A video has gone viral that shows veteran actor Rekha at the screening, she looked mesmerizing in a peach silk saree. She was in awe of Janhvi, and during the photo-ops, she kissed the poster and gently caressed her hands on the poster. She later hugged and kissed Janhvi on the head as they posed for the paparazzi.

Social media users complimented Rekha for her motherly affection towards Janhvi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi. However, a section of netizens slammed Rekha for overdoing so.

A user wrote, "She needs to wear less makeup and lighter lipstick. too dramatic."

Another mentioned, "Rikha jee very humble."

Who wore what

Janhvi looked stunning in a white mini-dress.

Janhvi's dress created a stir on social media. While her fans loved the look, other netizens compared it to a dosa. Followers on Diet Sabya's page called the dress' neer dosa' and 'rawa dosa'.

A user wrote, "Was wondering about tomorrow's breakfast— thanks for prompting."

Another said, "Giving that old white crotchet tablecloth that we used to cover dining tables and TV's back in the day lol."

Arjun opted for a black outfit, Khushi wore an oversized blazer, beige pants and a top. Karan Johar slayed in black.

Gulshan Devaiah arrived at his film's screening with his partner, Kallirroi Tziafeta. The duo were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Janhvi's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor and Shanya Kapoor were also there at the screening.

Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew has been released today. The film is scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan.