This is the finale week of Bigg Boss 18, and the last week sees the inmates ramping up their game to win the trophy. However, a week before the finale, Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey bid adieu to the show in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Chahat was nominated alongside Rajat Dalal, but she received the least number of votes from the audience, leading to her eviction.

While leaving the house, Chahat Pandey mended her relationship with Vivian Dsena, hugging him and calling him "Dsena Ji." Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar also hugged Chahat and made plans to meet after the finale. However, she only shook hands with Avinash Mishra.

Announcing Chahat Pandey's elimination on Instagram, the makers wrote: "Apne unique personality se kiya tha inhone sabhi ko entertain. Ups and downs se bhari inki journey ka yahi hota hai the end!" [She entertained everyone with her unique personality. This is the end of her journey full of ups and downs.]

Fans unhappy with Chahat Pandey's eviction

A user wrote, "The journey was full of emotions and ups and downs, it's very disappointing the way she got evicted.. Deserving TOP 5.."

Another user commented, "#ChahatPanday was more deserving than #ShilpaShirodkar.."

The third one said, "She deserved the top 5, not Shilpa or Eisha or Chum."

Meanwhile, the equation between Chahat Pandey and Avinash hasn't been great. The duo clashed multiple times. There were instances where Avinash Mishra character-assassinated Chahat, even calling her 'illiterate.'

Really wanted to see Chahat Pandey in the Top-5. Her journey wasn't easy - She was mocked, bullied and constantly judged in the show. Despite all that, she stood strong. She truly deserved to be a finalist. One of most strongest female contestants this season.



Salman Khan reprimanded Avinash Mishra for his behaviour. However, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also called out Chahat Pandey for lying about her relationship status. He shared a picture of Chahat Pandey posing with a cake that read, "Happy 5th Anniversary, My Love," hinting at her secret affair.

In this week's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan played a prank on Chahat, where a team member of Bigg Boss pretended to be her fake boyfriend.

Several reports claim that actor Manas Shah Chahat Pandey's boyfriend.

For the unversed, Manas Shah and Chahat have been close friends and have also previously worked together. However, the actor clarified that he is not dating the actor.

He said, "Just because a picture of Chahat and me posing together has gone viral doesn't mean I am her mystery man."

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 will air on January 19. The top 7 contestants competing for the final spot are Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shirodkar.