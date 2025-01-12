Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan introduces Chahat Pandey's alleged BF Manas Shah after Bhavna Pandey's Rs 21 lakh bet

This is the last weekend Ka Vaar before the grand finale, hosted by Salman Khan, and it was nothing short of a roasting session. Salman reprimanded Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and Vivian Dsena for their behaviour and for engaging in physical and verbal fights during a task. Karan Veer Mehra, who is presumably head over heels in love with Chum, was criticized by Salman Khan for being overconfident.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan introduces Chahat Pandey's alleged BF Manas Shah

Apart from this, Salman Khan also teased Chahat Pandey and referred to her "boyfriend" on the show.

For the unversed, Chahat's mother entered the house during Family Week and claimed that her daughter would never go against her wishes—even marrying a blind person if told to do so. She also accused Avinash Mishra of being a flirt.

After Chahat's mother stated that her daughter would marry anyone the family chooses, Salman Khan addressed the topic during Weekend Ka Vaar. He asked Chahat a question about her supposed boyfriend and even showed her an old photo, hinting that she might be dating a Gujarati actor. Following this, Chahat Pandey responded in an interview, humorously saying that anyone who revealed the face of her boyfriend would be rewarded with Rs 21 lakhs.

Chahat Pandey's rumored Boyfriend to appear in the show with a twist



Salman Khan informed the contestants that Chahat's mother has kept 21lacs cash prize money for revealing Chahat's Boyfriend's name.



A promo related to this has surfaced, in which Salman Khan is seen discussing the Rs 21 lakh reward announced by Chahat Pandey's mother, Bhavna Pandey. In the promo, Salman mentions that the team at Colors TV has allegedly found Chahat's boyfriend. He then gestures for someone to come on stage, leaving Chahat and the other housemates shocked.

However, it turned out to be a prank, as the person called on stage was someone from the set.

Salman Khan informed the contestants that Chahat's mother has kept Rs 21lacs cash prize money for revealing Chahat's Boyfriend's name. Salman announced Chahat BF's entry on stage, but it was one of the crew members who appeared. Salman teases Chahat and does a prank with her.

Is actor Manas Shah Chahat Pandey's boyfriend

Manas Shah and Chahat have been close friends and have also previously worked together. However, the actor clarified that he is not dating the actor.

He said, "Just because a picture of Chahat and me posing together has gone viral doesn't mean I am her mystery man."

After Shrutika Arjun's eviction through live audience voting, Chahat Pandey has now been evicted during the "Weekend Ka Vaar" shoot. Her elimination will air in the Sunday episode.