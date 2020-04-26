As the entire nation is locked down due to coronavirus outbreak, Amitabh Bachchan was compelled to welcome an uninvited guest in his home. However, the invited guest was not a man but was a bat that entered his home. The veteran Bollywood star shared the news on his Instagram page with an interesting caption 'Breaking News: News of the Hour'.

Amitabh Bachchan's guest set social media on fire

Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing motivational stories on his social media handle since the day of the nationwide lockdown that is supposed to end on May 03. After seeing a bat in his house, Amitabh shared his experience with the uninvited guest.

"BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT, yes chamkadadh just entered my room .. 3rd-floor Jalsa... where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house, ... in my house ... in my room !!! Aur hamara hi ghar mila usse! Corona piccha chhod hi nahin raha! Udd udd ke aa raha hai, kambakht!!," wrote Amitabh on his Instagram page.

Later Amitabh Bachchan elaborated his experience with the bat on his personal blog. The Bollywood star also made it clear that he has not seen any bats in the entire Juhu area.

"Never ever seen one in the entire Juhu area .. let alone a house...Now today .. my house .. my personal room .. apparently came out from my bedroom .. panic among the girls .. finally got rid of it by opening one of the doors leading out to the balcony...The racquet, the badminton racquet, is the ideal weapon for this flying object .. in school we would strike with it when it came out in our dorm at night .. you had to time it right, and apprehend its erratic flight path, to get it to crash into the netting and get stuck .. then you let it out..." wrote Bachchan on his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the movie Bhrahmastra which is being directed by Ayan Mukherji. The film is expected to be a superhero flick, and the makers have shot it with a huge budget.

Apart from Bachchan, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in other pivotal roles. The film is expected to have its theatrical release on December 04, 2020.