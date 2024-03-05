The three-grand grand wedding festivity hosted by the Ambanis for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations has come to an end. Several celebrities and esteemed digitises and industrialists attended the three wedding festivities which were held in Jamnagar over the weekend.

Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai with their family. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra. Gen Z stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Vedang Raina.

Early on Monday morning, celebs were seen exiting Jamnagar, Gujarat. While some exited the venue on Tuesday morning.

Pregnant Deepika- Ranveer pose with Katrina -Vicky Kaushal at Ambani bas

On day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala the family hosted a walk on the wild side at the Vantara Rescue Centre. For this, the guests were requested to dress in jungle fever.

However, what caught everyone's attention was soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, posing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Katrina wore a printed beige-hued dress, while Vicky Kaushal, went with a beige and brown colour outfit.

Ranveer Singh opted for beige pants with a green shirt printed shirt that gave a breezy vibe, he also wore a hat.

Deepika wore a white pantsuit and paired it with a long jacket.

Netizens were blown over by the biggest crossover of Ranbir's exes Deepika and Katrina in a single frame.

Several fans took to social media and mentioned that they could star in a movie.

A user mentioned, "Finally got to see em all in the same frame ."

Another one commented, "Bollywood royalties."

Someone else said, "Too beautiful to handle ❤️.

A fan also stated, "The picture of the year"

The next one wrote, "First time I've seen Katrina and Deepika together in one frame.."

Who wore what at the jungle fever theme

On the day of the jungle theme, Alia along with her daughter Raha posed for the camera. She took to social media and shared an Instagram carousel

Dressed in a blue cheetah printed dress with a matching hat, Radhika posed with her father-in-law Mukesh Ambani.

Anant posing with a guest dressed in a maroon jungle-theme shirt.

Neeta Ambani flaunted a shimmery green top and posed solo, exuding royalty and swag.

Talking about the performances, one of the greatest magicians and world-renowned illusionists David Blaine spellbound the guests with his street magic.

The eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, Shloka Mehta opted for plush greens and earthy beiges with subtle floral embellishments for her safari look.

Akash Ambani looked dapper in a white and beige shirt-pant set with a hand-painted animal-themed waistcoat.

The Facebook co-founder and his wife were winning at the jungle theme. While Mark wore a vibrant mustard shirt with beautiful wildlife artwork of the royal Bengal tiger, Pricilla wore a sleek dress with a matching tiger print.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married on July 12 this year. However, a 3-day pre-wedding celebrations began on 1 March.

Starting from Ivanka Trump to business tycoons like Adar Poonawalla, Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and more attended the pre-wedding celebrations.