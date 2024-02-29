Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is currently on a visit to India. His various activities during the trip are captivating the attention of social media users.

Bill Gates on his trip to India, recently visited Microsoft's India Development Centre and a slum in Bhuvneshwar. The philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft shared a reel on his social media wherein he was seen sipping a tea made by Nagpur's famous Dolly Chaiwala.

Bill Gates savours pipping hot cutting tea made by Nagpur's famous Dolly Chaiwala

In the clip shared by Bill Gates on Instagram, he was seen asking for a cup of chai from Dolly Chaiwala. The clip then featured the tea seller preparing chai in his signature style. Bill Gates was mesmerised seeing the way Dolly was engrossed in making a cup of hot tea.

The billionaire then sipped the tea in a cutting glass and posed with Dolly Chaiwala as well. "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha," the text in the video read.

Bill Gates collaborating with Dolly Chaiwala is the most unexpected collaboration I've ever seen. ?? pic.twitter.com/JvYXct93m8 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 28, 2024

Internet is bowled over by the unexpected collaboration between Dolly Chaiwala and Bill Gates

It's often said that light travels faster than sound, but in 2024, as soon as the news broke, social media went berserk, and users on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) shared posts related to Bill Gates and Dolly. Several Instagram pages also made hilarious memes.

A user mentioned, "unexpected collaboration".

Another mentioned, "multiverse".

"Marvel has the best crossover, meanwhile Dolly Chaiwala," one user wrote.

The third one commented, "Every Indian was shocked after watching this video."

"Unexpected collab," a third user remarked.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala?

Dolly Chaiwala became a social media sensation after his unconventional way of preparing tea grabbed a lot of eyeballs. He is compared to the iconic actor Johnny Depp for his look. Phis tea stall is a tourist attraction for many.

Bill Gates meets Dolly Chaiwala.

MBA Chaiwala and Modiji : pic.twitter.com/i2Gq0lMnTB — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) February 29, 2024

Meanwhile, reports are rife that, Microsoft founder Bill Gates will be attending pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Apart from him several leading business figures and industrialists and Bollywood celebs including the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, international singer Rihanna, and B-town actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Big B, Abhishek Bachchan among others have reached Jamnagar.