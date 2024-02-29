Jamnagar is decked up with colours, lights are illuminated in the city for the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The guests have already arrived in the city for a big three-day pre-wedding extravaganza which will be panned across three days from March 1 to March 3, 2024.

From international celebrities to Bollywood stars Big B, Abhishek Bachchan and social media influencer Orry arrived at Jamnagar on Wednesday.

Jamnagar, Gujarat: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions started with Anna Seva at the Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers.… pic.twitter.com/KIXJqjdSCJ — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

On Wednesday evening, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kickstarted their pre-wedding functions with Anna Seva at the Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar.

PHOTOS | Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations began with an ‘Ann Seva’, serving the villagers of Jogvad near Jamnagar earlier today.



The youngest Ambani is set to marry on July 12 this year. pic.twitter.com/02RjjGfcPq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family served traditional Gujarati food to villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also took part in the Anna Seva. Food was served to around 51 thousand local residents and this tradition will be continued for the next few days.

Videos and pictures of Anant, Radhika, and Mukesh serving food to localities have surfaced online.

Mukesh Ambani was clicked at Anna Daan in Jamnagar.

Anant and Radhika twinned in red traditional outfits.

On the occasion, famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi also performed and enthralled the crowd with his magical voice.

Anant and Radhika interacted with the media. They also served everyone by greeting them with "Jai Shri Krishna..'

Indian paparazzi told Anant and Radhika that they had come from Mumbai to Jamnagar to cover the wedding festivities.

Paps told Radhika and Anant to pose for the camera and they readily agreed to do so.

VIDEO | Mukesh Ambani and to-be groom son Anant Ambani serve the villagers of Jogvad near Jamnagar as part of an ‘Anna Seva’ kickstarting the pre-wedding festivities. pic.twitter.com/GdIvLNOFiB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

Anant told the media to have dinner.

Anant and Radhika's hospitality and humbleness won hearts.

A user mentioned, "Down to earth Ambani family..."

Another mentioned, "I liked the fact he is serving with hands and readied kid in end..

The third mentioned, "How sweet they are treating."

From 1-3 March, the Ambani family will have a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On day 1, there will be a cocktail party for the guests dubbed as 'An Evening in Everland', while on Day 2 guests will be taken for 'A Walk on the Wildside'.

On Day 3, the guests will be celebrating the cultural heritage of India with 'Hastakshar' as the theme.

As per reports around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the couple's pre-wedding celebrations, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger will be gracing the evening.

Anant Ambani heaps praise on Radhika Merchant

She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals," Anant Ambani told India Today.

He then added, "I am lucky (to have her) for sure."