An unemployed Indian expat from Kerala, who lost his job in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire Draw, becoming the 171st man among the diaspora in United Arab Emirates who won the lottery.

Sajeevan, 30, originally from Kasargod, said he had just completed a job interview when he received the call from DDF on Sunday, informing him of the million dollar win. He bought the winning ticket online a month ago on November 22.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for four years now, Sajeevan is a father of one child and worked for an outsourcing company in Abu Dhabi. He was made redundant due to the current pandemic, but the unexpected turn of events made him thrilled and excited.

Currently serving the notice period in his job, Sajeevan, was looking for his next job when the news reached him. "I just came from a job interview and to receive this call from Dubai Duty Free is totally unbelievable. I am so thankful to Dubai Duty Free for this very timely win," he said.

Indians make up highest number of lottery winners

Launched in 1999, the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire lottery offers 5,000 ticket holders the chance to win US$1 Million. And Indians make up the highest number of DDF Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers in UAE.

Draw takes place after every 2 to 3 weeks interval at Dubai Duty Free shopping complex and in the last 21 years, 7 winners have won it twice. Tickets are available both online or at Dubai Duty Free in Dubai International or Al Maktoum International. Priced approximately Rs. 20,582 ($278) or AED1,000 in local currency, there's no restriction on the number of tickets an individual can buy.