If you are in the midst, hunting for some thought-provoking content and have explored enough on the web-platform, Amazon Prime Video's web-series Undone might be a break from it all. It explores the concept of time, keeps you in a mind engaged in a game that takes place inside the cinematic spaces of the series. It's been one season but it takes a separate kind of effort to differentiate between the reality that exists and imagined.

Late in 1958, Janus Films released on a largely unsuspecting American film The Seventh Seal and since then a new genre in film termed as "the puzzling movie" flooded in cinema. Hiroshima, Mon Amour, La Dolce Vita, Les Amants, Les Cousins, The Magician, L'Avventura - to name but a few of these films, most of which almost dazzle with their richness, their sheer filmic excellence. As a genre, they represent perhaps the only sustained group of films after the advent of sound to be truly and overwhelmingly visual: these films look good like a cinema should.

To keep you familiarised with the Hollywood genres of such genre of films, web-series; Brad Pitt starrer Fight Club might just stand as an easier example. When it begins, these films make just one more statement of the moral and social confusion of the century. Then you explore the sexual indignation where from the perspective of the protagonist they are rather strikingly casual about such matters. From the mind of Alma, the protagonist of Undone sex is mere amusement, while she has a larger mystery to solve.

Alma is an unusual woman who lives an ordinary life. She hunts for the thrill in her mundane lifestyle only to realise that she is a woman with limited options. Mid-life crisis hits her at 28 in the wrong kind of way. Her timeline changes when she gets into a massive car-crash and soon she gets visions of her dead father. She is stuck in a loop and is unable to find a proper way out.

The web-series, Undone is an intimate journey of a woman who is broken. Literally and emotionally. Judy Garland's popular Hollywood classic, The Wizard Of Oz plays a role in the construction of the story but eventually Undone manages to pick up on its own. Much like how Dorothy from Wizard of Oz dwelled in two different realms while living in a state of dream, Alma faces the same condition. Except. Her brain is not in an unconscious state of mind. It unexpectedly travels to another universe and introduces her to the past which she once ignored.