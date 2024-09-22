On Saturday night, Bollywood celebs attended the NBT Utsav Award 2024. Celebs namely, Karisma Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan, Sharvari and Radhika Madan among others amped up the glam quotient as they attended the event.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda, who had joined the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad, took a break from her classes to attend the award function.

Hina Khan, who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer, was also present at the event.

Who wore what?

Kartik Aaryan wore a blue shirt, printed tie, black jacket and matching trousers.

Hina Khan was seen in a pink and golden suit. Sharvari wore a printed black corset top and paired it with a cream lehenga and matching dupatta. Radhikka Madan wore a black salwar suit.

Ananya Pandey wore a fusion gold outfit. The actor won an award for Outstanding Performer of the Year. In contrast, Kartik won an award for Best Actor [Chandu Champion].

However, Ananya Pandey was brutally trolled for winning an award, a section of netizens were of the view that she was undeserving and some even questioned the credibility of the award and mentioned that she bought the award. Redditors slammed her for the same.

A post on Reddit read, "Outstanding performance of the year? For what? Personally, I saw some improvement in her acting in "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" but it all went down the drain after watching "Call Me Bae". Her only main lead in 2023 was Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan."

A user wrote, "Every time I see Bollywood celebs buying awards, my respect for the Oscars shoots up—at least there, they pretend it's about talent and not just who's flashing the biggest wallet."

Another user said, "Outstanding performance for what? How did they renew it? Call me bae for s2. Doesn't make any sense to me."

The third one said, "Outstanding performance of the year for what?"

The fourth one said, "Do they actually buy these awards? Or did their PR teams buy it?"

Work Front

Ananya was last seen in Call Me Bae. Season 2 of the web show was announced this week.

Call Me Bae is a riches-to-rags story of a South Delhi heiress navigating life in Mumbai. Ananya Panday essays the role of Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary, the series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood and Vihaan Samat. It was created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'Cunha.