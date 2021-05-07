The virus really has been democratic in attacking humanity: the good, the bad, the rich and poor, and now pretty much even young and old alike. Just a week after former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin lost his life to coronavirus at a hospital in Delhi, now underworld don Chhota Rajan has died due to Covid-19 at AIIMS. It must be noted that both had been lodged at Tihar Jail and had tested positive for Covid-19.

COVID diagnosis, treatment for Rajan

The 62-year-old gangster was admitted to Delhi's premier medical institute AIIMS wherein he was confirmed tested positive on April 27. Although his real name was Rajendra Nikalje, he was nicknamed Chhota Rajan in the world of crime and terror.

Chhota Rajan had been lodged in Tihar jail ever since his extradition from Indonesia in 2015. Ever since both Shahabuddin and he tested positive for Covid-19, several speculations around their death started doing the rounds on social media. But on Saturday, the authorities confirmed to him having passed away.