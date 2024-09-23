Debut director Kiran Rao and ex-wife of Aamir Khan is over the moon as the Film Federation of India announced on Monday in Chennai that Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars in 2025. Laapataa Ladies was one of the films nominated and picked among 29 films, including Ranbir Kapoor, the starrer Animal, Malayalam National Award-winning Aattam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light. Many wanted to see All We Imagine As Light, Kalki among others.

Netizens weren't happy with Laapatta Ladies being India's official entry in Oscars 2025; some were over the moon, while most of the netizens called it 'undeserving and unworthy'.

A user mentioned, "I loved Laapataa Ladies and believe it's a supremely well-made film. But sending it to the Oscars as India's official entry is like handing a batter a Player-of-the-Match Award when you have proof a bowler - Cannes Grand Prix-winner All We Imagine As Light - won you the game."

Another mentioned, "LOL (laughing out loud), this year India had a Cannes Grand Prix winner in All We Imagine as Light and India chose this. FFI never fails to disappoint."

The third user said, "All we imagine is Light. This was a guaranteed nomination and a very likely Oscar winner ready to be sent."

The fourth one mentioned, "The real reason we haven't won an Oscar since Slumdog Millionaire in 2009? We're sending films like #LaapataLadies #gullyboy seriously! Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life was a much stronger contender and could've been our Oscar-winning moment. But hey, who needs originality when mediocrity gets a free pass, right?"

The Zone of Interest won the Grand Prix at Cannes '23, the same award All We Imagine As Light won this year. The Zone of Interest took home the Oscar for Best International Film. I think All We Imagine... had a strong chance with the Oscar jury, especially after its Cannes… pic.twitter.com/2ESuruKpQV — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) September 23, 2024

The fifth one mentioned, "Loved #LaapataLadies and feel it's a great film. But by snubbing #AllWeImagineAsLight, feel FFI missed another chance at the Oscars again this time. OTOH, It's been shortlisted by France amongst the top 4 for Oscars submission. And has already won a prestigious Grand Prix award at Cannes.

India's Official Entry for the 2024-25 Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film Category at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025) is " Laapataa Ladies (Hindi)" pic.twitter.com/Gm0B7fidF2 — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) September 23, 2024

Earlier today, Kiran Rao also issued a statement, a part of which read, "I am deeply honoured and delighted that our film 'Laapataa Ladies' has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India."