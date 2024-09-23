It's time to rejoice, as the Film Federation of India has announced Laapataa Ladies as India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars 2025. The film was directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan. It starred Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava and Nitanshi Goel.

Laapataa Ladies will represent India in the Best International Feature Film category. The film will be racing for the Oscars along with other international films.

'The story connected with me': Kiran Rao beams with joy as her film 'Laapataa Ladies' is India's official entry for Oscars 2025

Kiran who is supremely elated spoke to a news agency. She said, "The story connected with me in such a way that the thought behind it inspired me. If two girls get lost, what could happen to them, and what could they learn about themselves? Also, even if they are left on their own, what all can't they do? These were the kind of ideas that came to me when I read the script. I felt that this script would allow me to explore many different things, so I thought, let's do this next."

Last year's entry was Jude Anthany Joseph's film, 2018, which didn't make it to the shortlist of the 96th Academy Awards.

However, the 95th edition of the Naatu Naatu song, from SS Rajamouli's RRR, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Kartiki Gonzalves and Guneet Monga's documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, won in the category of Best Documentary (Short).

The last Indian feature film to make it to the final shortlist was Aamir Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan (2001), which lost to No Man's Land in the 74th Academy Awards.