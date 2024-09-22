Today, September 22, 2024, is celebrated as Daughters Day. Dedicated to daughters, parents honour the child's invaluable contributions to families and society. It also raises awareness about gender equality, emphasizing the need for equal opportunities for girls in education, employment, and leadership roles.

A lot of star kids have been blessed with girl children. They have taken to social media and expressed their love for their daughters and penned a heartfelt post on the occasion.

Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan, let's take a look at celeb parents blessed with daughters

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child a daughter on September 8, 2024.

The happy couple took to their social media and dropped a post informing that they are now parents to a baby girl. As soon as the news broke on social media, fans began pouring heartwarming wishes in the comment section below along with suggestions for their daughter's name.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can never stop gushing about their daughter Raha, the couple embarked on the journey of parenthood on November 6, 2022.

On Christmas 2023, Alia and Ranbir introduced Raha to the paparazzi. Since then, she has become one of the most favourite and one of the most papped starkid.

Varun Dhawan -Natasha Dalal

On June 4 this year, actor Varun Dhawan and his designer wife Natasha Dalal announced the arrival of their daughter. Varun shared a cute snap of his baby girl holding his finger, along with a heartwarming caption which read: "Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

On July 20, star couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha the arrival of their first child a baby girl.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. On November 12, 2022, welcomed their first child and named her Devi Basu Singh Grover. They took to their social media and shared a special message, which read: "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine"

Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021. Earlier this year, Anushka and Virat announced the arrival of their son, Vamika's little brother Akaay Kohli.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed twin girls on November 27, 2023, Rubina Dilaik revealed the meaning of her twin daughters' names as she has named her elder one Edhaa while Jeeva is her younger one.

In an Instagram post, Rubina shared that her daughters are named after goddesses, and both of the names have Sanskrit origin. The actress revealed that Edhaa means 'prosperity', while Jeeva means 'lifeline.

Other celebs who have daughters are Priyanka and Nick Jonas who often take to their social media and share pictures and videos with their daughter Malti Marie.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife producer have two daughters Ayat and Kudrat. Shaheer Sheikh tied the knot to Ruchikaa Kapoor in October 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in September 2021.