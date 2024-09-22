Bigg Boss 13 fame, Rashami Desai is known for her sartorial choice, the cute and bubbly actor has always greeted paps with immense love. The actor has always been outspoken and unabashed about her looks and often avoids roles. Earlier this week, the actor attended her friend Munisha Khtawani's birthday bash and was brutally body-shamed for her weight gain.

A clip that has gone viral shows Rashami Desai interacting with the paps as she makes her way into the restaurant.

A paparazzi Rashmai Desai, 'Bahut Change hog aye ho.." ( You have changed a lot). Rashami smiled and didn't reply.

Rashami wore an olive green sleeveless crop top and white flared pants for the birthday bash.

A user wrote, "She has gained weight."

Another mentioned, "She looks old."

The third one said, "The change is she has gained weight."

Rashami had earlier spoken about separation with Nandish, saying, "I had bought a house during that time. I had a loan of almost ₹2.5 crore, and apart from that...I remember there was a total debt of ₹3.25-3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down. I was on the road for four days. I had an Audi A6 and I would sleep in that car. All my stuff was at my manager's house. I was completely cut off from my family. Those days, rickshaw valas would have a meal for ₹20. It used to come in a plastic bag which had daal and chawal mixed and they would give two rotis along with it. It would have some stones also but I ate that anyway. These four days were very difficult."

She further said, "I got divorced, even my friends started to think I was very difficult because I wasn't expressive and I would go into my shell. My family thought all my decisions are wrong. I somehow paid off my loan but I was still too stressed all the time. I would not sleep. I would just work continuously. At that time, I started thinking, I would rather die."