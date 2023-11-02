Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today. The actor gave a surprise midnight visit from his Mannat's balcony and greeted his fans with love, hugs and kisses.

Not just that, at midnight, the actor announced that his latest blockbuster, Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone dropped on Netflix on this special day.

Jawan on Netflix

Jawan is currently streaming on Netflix and fans get an extended version of the film which is different from theatres.

The makers are immensely happy with the response the film has got in theatres, with SRK playing the role of father and son. Deepika's cameo was lauded by the fans and critics. And now, SRK and his team have released the extended cut of the film.

King Khan theatres Netflix to release the Jawan

On Thursday, November 2, SRK announced the digital release of the film at the stroke of midnight a promo dropped featuring him in character, along with his girl gang.

In the promo, Shah Rukh jokingly threatened Netflix to release the movie on OTT, while Netflix makers were heard saying that they would be dropping it as planned during the weekend.

Netflix owner requested SRK, "Please meri 'Mannat' hai aapse" (It's my request to you). To this, SRK playfully quips,"Aye, Mannat toh meri hai" (Mannat is mine). Ultimately, they agreed to release the film immediately.

SRK ended the video by saying, "Mere janamdin par aap sabke liye tofa" (A gift to you on my birthday) while cutting a cake.

SRK elated as Jawan drops on Netflix

Speaking about the release of 'Jawan' on Netflix on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I'm absolutely thrilled that Jawan is now streaming worldwide on Netflix, in its uncut, extended version! 'Jawan's' journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal and I can't wait for fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families. Here's to our labour of love leaving its mark across the globe and to more exciting adventures in the world of cinema.

The movie has been a huge commercial success and is Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee's first joint venture.