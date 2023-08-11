Veteran actor Neena Gupta never fails to make heads turn with sartorial choices. The actor was in the news for her dialogue delivery in Lust Stories 2 as a bold and unabashed grandmother.

The actress has never shied away from speaking her heart and mind. The veteran star is not just known for her acting prowess over the years but also for the way she carries herself in various outfits.

Neena Gupta slays in a little black outfit

Earlier this week, at the age of 64 Neena Gupta stunned everyone when she opted for a little black dress with a high boot.

Neena oozed oomph as she stepped out in a bold and sexy little black dress. Neena accessorized her all-black look with pearly danglers and a pair of black shades. Her bold and backless little black dress came with a knot pattern at the back.

Several photos and videos of Neena slaying in her little black dress have surfaced on social media. Neena attended the success bash of Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul starrer OTT drama, Trial Period on Monday night. While several photos and videos from Trial Period's success bash were doing the rounds.

While sharing the video on Instagram the actor wrote, "Garmi hai toh Kya? Boots pehne ka shuak toh pura kar liya...(So what if it's hot, I wore boots).

Netizens react

A section of netizens loved Neena's look in a short mini dress with boots, however, a few of them trolled her for wearing a rather skimpy dress and being unable to walk in high boots.

A user mentioned, "You always look elegant and gorgeous. I have been a fan since Khandaan days BUT in this ensemble with the bun you are looking uncomfortable and your body language is not confident."

Another mentioned, "Tired old things being pulled up very uncomfortably. You just humiliated that dress and its designer."

The third user mentioned, "What was the need to wear such a dress ..the yesteryear actress didn't need to wear such attires yet they looked elegant & realistic"

The fourth one mentioned, "She looks uncomfortable. Y to wear such dresses? These kinda peoples always look gorgeous in sarees."