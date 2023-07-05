The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to witness a show of strength by its two factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, just four days after the party split vertically on Sunday.

The outcome of this display of support from elected MLAs on Thursday could serve as an indicator of the political landscape ahead. Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP is organizing its inaugural meeting at the MET Auditorium in Bandra, while Sharad Pawar's camp is convening at the Y. C. Chavan Auditorium in Colaba, with only a few hours' difference between the two gatherings.

The Ajit Pawar-led faction has claimed substantial support, stating that they have the backing of more than 40 MLAs. On the other hand, while the Sharad Pawar group has not provided any specific numbers, party leaders have indicated that the majority of MLAs, apart from the nine who were sworn in as ministers on Sunday, remain loyal to them.

The current situation resembles the events of June 2022 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was overthrown by Eknath Shinde, who defected with around 50 Shiv Sena and 10 independent legislators to later become the Chief Minister.

Similar to the Shiv Sena split, where a trusted associate staged a quiet revolt, the NCP split involves a close family member, Ajit Pawar, who has openly rebelled and aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Just as in the past, the factions are vying for the party name and symbol, with the Ajit Pawar faction seeking the NCP name and the 'Clock' symbol.

Both factions have begun collecting sworn affidavits from their respective supporters, as these could have implications when the two sides confront each other before the Election Commission of India and the courts.

In a surprising turn of events, Ajit Pawar has aligned himself with both the Shiv Sena and the BJP, thereby unsettling Eknath Shinde's position. During the meetings, both factions of the NCP have issued separate Whips to all 53 MLAs, reminiscent of the situation in 2022 when the fragmented Shiv Sena also issued double Whips to its 56 MLAs.

Expressing confidence, NCP Working President Praful Patel stated that their faction has the support of over 40 MLAs, which is more than two-thirds of the total. This claim is reminiscent of Shinde's assertions in 2022, which became a subject of political mockery and were compared to the legendary tale of 'Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.'

NCP State President Jayant Patil has asserted that 44 MLAs, excluding the nine who joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2, remain loyal to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Following the meetings, the political landscape may become somewhat clearer and chart the course for the alliance of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena (Maha Vikas Aghadi), as well as determine the future of a cautious Eknath Shinde and his Shiv Sena.