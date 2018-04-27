Mammootty's Parole, which hit the screens April 6, failed to live up to the viewers' expectations. In less than 3 weeks, Mammootty is ready with another release in the form of Uncle.

Uncle is written by multifaceted Joy Mathew, who has also funded the Malayalam flick. It is directed by Girish Damodar, a former protege of filmmaker Ranjith. Karthika Muralidharan of Comrade in America plays the female lead in the movie, which also has Asha Sarath, Suresh Krishna, Kailash, Ganapathi and others in the cast.

The movie has Bijibal's music, Alagappan's cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed's editing.

Story:

Mammootty plays the role of Krishnakumar, an uncle of a 17-year old girl. Shot majorly in and around Ooty and Kozhikode, the story is about a middle-class nuclear family which lands in an unusual situation. It revolves around the girl's equation with her father's friend.

Hype:

Uncle has generated a decent buzz with its teaser and trailer. If we go by the promos, the movie has an interesting story and has all the elements to be a good suspense thriller. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Will the flick help Mammukka to overcome the failure of Parole? Find it in the audience's words below:

The morning shows are yet to begin. We will bring updates as and when the response is out online.